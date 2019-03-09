India’s top scheme needs reboot

Ayantan Chowdhury By

RANCHI: Aiming to seal the five-match series at the JSCA International Stadium here in Ranchi, India fell short by 32 runs on Friday despite Virat Kohli hitting his 41st ODI century. The series score reads 2-1 as teams’ head to Mohali. Chasing 314, India were all out for 281 in 48.2 overs. The Men in Blue lost their top ord­er very quickly and once again relied on their skipper to bail them out.

And Kohli was again at his sublime best. Spanking all the Australian bowlers to all corners of the park, he lo­o­ked like a man on a mission. His knock of 123 came off only 93 deliveries and included sixteen boundaries and one six. It was his eighth century against this opposition.MS Dhoni tried to give him company but he was dismissed by Adam Zampa. The leg spinner was again the one to pick Kohli’s prized wicket. Vijay Sh­ankar and Ravindra Jadeja did give the hosts a slight chance with some late hitting but once the Tamil Nadu man departed, it was the signal for the end.

Even though there is no need to press the panic button just yet, a few issues are rearing their ugly head at the wrong moment. Close to a year ago, the word in Indian cricketing circles revolved around how India’s top order was in full form while the middle-order had an unsettled look about it. Most matches were being won by the top four themselves with the lower order not even getting a chance to be tested.

How the times have changed. As the World Cup approaches, the top four apart from the skipper, have been struggling of late. The statistics back it up. Since the Asia Cup in the UAE, where Shikhar Dhawan cracked a chart-topping 342 runs in five innings at an average of 68.40 and strike rate of 102.08, he has managed a mere 377 runs in 16 innings at an average of 25.13. He has not managed a single century while falling for a golden duck twice.

His opening partner has also not set the stage alight. Rohit Sharma has not hit a fifty in his last six innings while crossing double digits only thrice. India’s openers average less than 33 this year — in comparison to 40-plus averages in the past five years. Though KL Rahul showed signs of form in the T20Is, he hasn’t been consistent yet, and if the fortunes of Dhawan and Rohit don’t improve, India will head to England with a huge head-ache.

Now comes the patchy form of India’s No 4 Ambati Rayudu. A succession of players were tried out for the crucial spot. Rayudu finally appeared to be India’s answer to the problem with the team management even admitting that he was the ideal choice. But that initial momentum seems to have fizzled out. He has only one fifty in the last ten innings, which also includes two ducks. His career average of 48.34 with three centuries drops to 34.21 without a century against Australia, New Zealand and England. It plummets to 31.71 when Pakistan are Bangladesh matches are counted.

“No team wants to lose early wickets, and we take pride in our cricket. We have strung partnerships after losing two wickets, but losing three in a bunch didn’t happen. The guys who have got out will try to make the most of the next opportunity,” Kohli said.

Earlier, Australia came out with a positive mindset and the opening duo tried to carry on from where they left on in the second ODI. Usman Khawaja hit his maiden ODI century wh­­ile Aussie skipper Aaron Fi­nch hit 93, his first fifty in 22 ODI matches. The openers st­i­t­ched together 193 runs, the highest partnership at the venue. Things were not helped by the fact that the Indians were a­bject on the field, missing catches as well as failing to stop routine shots and letting them go for boundaries. After Khaw­aja departed in the 39th over, the scoreboard read 239/2 and Au­stralia on course for 350. But the dismissal of Maxwell ch­anged things around for India.

Dhoni rested for 2 ODIs

MS Dhoni has been rested for the remaining two matches of the series, India’s assistant coach Sanjay Bangar said. Also, the team is monitoring pacer Mohammed Shami, who picked up a knock.