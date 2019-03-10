India vs Australia: How Shane Warne plans to restrict Virat Kohli's run-flow?

By Online Desk

India skipper Virat Kohli has been in tremendous form against the Aussies having slammed two back to back centuries against them in the ongoing five-match ODI series. With the tons, Kohli's tally of ODI centuries reached 41, just eight behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's tally of 49 ODI hundreds.

Many teams have deduced plans to restrict the run-flow off the bat of Virat Kohli but the Delhi lad keeps countering them with his batting skills. Legendary Aussie spinner Shane Warne who has followed Kohli's career closely and seen him grow as a player shared tactics to contain the Indian-run machine.

“I think the one thing you need to do with Virat, which is one thing teams don’t do enough of, is take away both sides of the wicket,” Warne told ESPNcricinfo.

The Australian believed that opponents need to be defensive in order to keep Kohli quiet and make him play on one side of the field.

“If you’re going to bowl to Virat Kohli, you either bowl at leg stump and protect the on-side, or you bowl wide of off-stump and you protect the off side. You cannot bowl at the stumps, because he can hit you both ways. So, I think you’ve to take out one side of the field. Protect just one side of the field, that’s how you bowl to very good players,” he added.

Warne shared his bowling line and the field he would employ against the Indian captain.

“I’d be bowling wide of off stump and letting him try to cover drive with a slip, short cover and some protection out there. So then it’ll be very hard for him to get it over the leg side. That’s what I’d be trying to do and hopefully get a little bit lucky and he mis-hits one,” said Warne.

Kohli has been in tremendous form since the start of 2016 having scored 3985 runs in 59 ODI innings at an average of 88.55 and with a strike rate of 99.52.