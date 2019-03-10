Home Sport Cricket

India win toss, elect to bat first in fourth ODI

India made four changes while Australia made two changes to the side that featured in the third ODI.

MOHALI: With the series on the line, India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the fourth ODI against Australia. India made four changes while Australia made one change to the side that featured in the third ODI.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K L Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal came in for Mohammed Shami, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

Marcus Stoinis made way for Ashton Turner while Jason Behrendorff came in for Nathan Lyon in the Australian XI.

"Looks like a belter of a pitch. Can't really predict when the dew is going to come, if at all it's going to come," Kohli said at the toss.

"Australia has to win the match, so let's put them under pressure. We have to be good enough to bowl with a wet ball."

"Looks like a good pitch. Should stay the same throughout the game," said captain Aaron Finch, who admitted his intention was to bat first had he won the toss.

"We want to win the series, but going forward it's about getting the processes right."

India lead the five-match series 2-1.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Aaron Finch(capt), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa.

