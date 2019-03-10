Sri Lanka put South Africa in to bat in third ODI

By AFP

DURBAN: Sri Lanka won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the third one-day international at Kingsmead on Sunday.

With his team trailing 2-0 in the five-match series, Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga said he was hoping for early assistance from the pitch but acknowledged that his batsmen needed to step up after being bowled out for 138 in the second match in Centurion on Wednesday.

"We have enough quality. All the batsmen realise what they have to do," said Malinga.

Sri Lanka made two changes, with ambidextrous spin bowling all-rounder Kamindu Mendis replacing Dhananjaya de Silva and left-arm seamer Isuru Udana in for fellow left-armer Vishwa Fernando.

South Africa also made two changes, with captain Faf du Plessis saying they were looking at the "big picture" ahead of finalising their squad for the Cricket World Cup.

"We’re trying different combinations," he said of Dwaine Pretorius playing ahead of fellow all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, while left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi replaced fast bowler Anrich Nortje in a nod to conditions at Kingsmead, where spin bowlers have enjoyed success.

Sri Lanka won the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead last month, although only five members of the winning team were in Sunday’s side. Only three of the South Africans played in the Test.

Teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha.

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)

TV umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)