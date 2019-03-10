Home Sport Cricket

WATCH | Virat Kohli in awe of Jasprit Bumrah's batting skills

It was Bumrah's first maximum in ODI cricket drawing appraisal and awe from Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Published: 10th March 2019 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2019 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli

Indian Skipper Virat Kohli | PTI

By Online Desk

Pat Cummins got his fifth wicket off the penultimate ball of the Indian innings during the fourth ODI at Mohali. Last man Jasprit Bumrah came out to face the last ball, and he clubbed the delivery for a six over long-on to help India reach 358 for nine in 50 overs.

It was Bumrah's first maximum in ODI cricket drawing appraisal and awe from Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter sharing the video of captain Virat Kohli applauding for Jasprit Bumrah's batting skills.

"That moment when @Jaspritbumrah93 hits the last ball for a maximum," the BCCI captioned the video.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan ended his prolonged bad patch with a career-best 143 off 115 balls and in Rohit Sharma's company guided India to a commanding 358/9.

India looked a completely different side with opening duo putting on 193 runs on arguably the flattest track on offer during the ongoing series.

While Dhawan got his 16th hundred in ODIs, vice-captain Rohit (95 off 92 balls) missed out on what could have been a very well-deserved 23rd hundred with Australian bowlers looking like lambs for slaughter.

Pat Cummins (5/70 in 10 overs) and Jhye Richardson (3/85 in 9 overs) shared the spoils but were taken to task by the Indian openers for their wayward bowling.

