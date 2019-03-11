Home Sport Cricket

80 days to go: Australia realise New Zealand need 'Twose to win'

Twose's finest knock during the 1999 World Cup came against Trans-Tasman rivals, Australia at Cardiff.

Published: 11th March 2019 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Roger Twose

Twose was New Zealand's most successful batsman in 1999 World Cup | ICC Twitter

By Srihari
Online Desk

Not everyone is immortalised in a chant. It represents the highest honour a cricketer can receive while on the pitch. To be recognized for what you have done on the field by the fans isn't to be taken lightly as some of the finest to have played the game haven't ever received that luxury.

It isn't just about being good, or great or even terrible. It is about striking an emotional connection with the supporters who are always there for their team.

"We need sixes, fours and Twose to win"

While it is still unclear as to when it first originated, no prizes for guessing that the chant is about Roger Graham Twose, a cult hero in New Zealand cricket. An all-rounder, whose cricketing story is quite unlike any other.

His hour in the sun came during the 1999 World Cup where he was New Zealand's most successful batsman with 318 runs at an average of almost 80.

With 80 days to go before the ICC World Cup 2019, here is a look at his finest knock during that tournament, against Trans-Tasman rivals, Australia at Cardiff.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia were struggling at 32/2. Darren Lehmann's 76 helped them recover but the Black Caps picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict their opponents to 213/8.

Roger Twose walked in with the score at 47/3 and just five balls later, New Zealand were struggling at 49/4. 214 looked a long way away and it looked like an upset wasn't on the cards after all.

Twose had come into the tournament with three fifties in his last six ODIs and from the outset, he looked set to continue that form. With his side in trouble and fellow all-rounder Chris Cairns for company, he added 148 for the fifth wicket.

By the time, Cairns was dismissed by Damien Fleming, the game was all but over. Thanks largely to Twose, who hit an unbeaten 80, his career-best ODI score against Australia and effortlessly blended aggression with an acute awareness of the situation at hand. 

And just like that the Black Caps made it two wins out of two and upset the pre-tournament favourites.

It was true what the Kiwi fans chanted - "We need sixes, fours and Twose to win".

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup New Zealand cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti in politics: Women demand 50% reservation in Lok Sabha
Stranger's kindness helps man win $273 million lottery
Gallery
Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal got married on March 10 in an intimate Muslim wedding held at Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad.
IN PHOTOS | Actors Arya and Sayyeshaa Saigal look adorable as they tie the knot 
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp