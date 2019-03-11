80 days to go: Australia realise New Zealand need 'Twose to win'

Srihari By

Online Desk

Not everyone is immortalised in a chant. It represents the highest honour a cricketer can receive while on the pitch. To be recognized for what you have done on the field by the fans isn't to be taken lightly as some of the finest to have played the game haven't ever received that luxury.

It isn't just about being good, or great or even terrible. It is about striking an emotional connection with the supporters who are always there for their team.

"We need sixes, fours and Twose to win"

While it is still unclear as to when it first originated, no prizes for guessing that the chant is about Roger Graham Twose, a cult hero in New Zealand cricket. An all-rounder, whose cricketing story is quite unlike any other.

His hour in the sun came during the 1999 World Cup where he was New Zealand's most successful batsman with 318 runs at an average of almost 80.

With 80 days to go before the ICC World Cup 2019, here is a look at his finest knock during that tournament, against Trans-Tasman rivals, Australia at Cardiff.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia were struggling at 32/2. Darren Lehmann's 76 helped them recover but the Black Caps picked up wickets at regular intervals to restrict their opponents to 213/8.

Roger Twose walked in with the score at 47/3 and just five balls later, New Zealand were struggling at 49/4. 214 looked a long way away and it looked like an upset wasn't on the cards after all.

Twose had come into the tournament with three fifties in his last six ODIs and from the outset, he looked set to continue that form. With his side in trouble and fellow all-rounder Chris Cairns for company, he added 148 for the fifth wicket.

By the time, Cairns was dismissed by Damien Fleming, the game was all but over. Thanks largely to Twose, who hit an unbeaten 80, his career-best ODI score against Australia and effortlessly blended aggression with an acute awareness of the situation at hand.

And just like that the Black Caps made it two wins out of two and upset the pre-tournament favourites.

It was true what the Kiwi fans chanted - "We need sixes, fours and Twose to win".