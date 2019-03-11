Home Sport Cricket

Aiden Markram gets World Cup lifeline with ODI recall

Markram has not played in a one-day international since November 2018.

Aiden Markram

Markram's recent form earned him a recall | AFP

By AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Aiden Markram was handed a likely lifeline to the Cricket World Cup on Monday when he was named in South Africa’s squad for the final two one-day internationals against Sri Lanka.

Markram, a fixture as an opening batsman in South Africa’s Test team, has not played in a one-day international since November 2018.

A modest one-day international record has counted against Markram but successive innings of 169, 139 and 85 for the Titans domestic franchise this month earned him a recall for South Africa's last two one-day matches before the World Cup, starting in May.

Also back is the experienced JP Duminy, who returned to domestic action with two half-centuries this month after being out of action since October following shoulder surgery. Duminy adds balance to the squad as a left-handed batsman and capable off-spin bowler.

Another experienced returning player is batsman Hashim Amla. A squad of 15 players was named – the same number as will go to the World Cup. Batsman Reeza Hendricks and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder were dropped.

South Africa lead the five-match series against Sri Lanka 3-0.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock (wkt), JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Rassie van der Dussen.

Remaining fixtures:

March 13, Port Elizabeth

March 16, Cape Town

