Home Sport Cricket

Always knew Ashton could do it at international stage: Peter Handscomb

Turner on Sunday smashed unbeaten 84 off 43 balls as Australia chased down a mammoth target of 359 with four wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare to level the five-match series 2-2.

Published: 11th March 2019 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ashton Turner. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MOHALI: Peter Handscomb, one of the architects of Australia's record breaking run-chase against India in the fourth ODI here, was confident that young Ashton Turner could replicate his big-hitting exploits in domestic cricket at the international stage.

Turner on Sunday smashed unbeaten 84 off 43 balls as Australia chased down a mammoth target of 359 with four wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare to level the five-match series 2-2.

The series-deciding fifth and final ODI will be played in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"Ashton (Turner) is an amazing player. We have seen what he has done in the Big Bash League (for Perth Scorchers) for the past couple of years. We knew he can get the job done. The way he operated against Bumrah was quite amazing. This knock will give him so much confidence going forward," Handscomb said after the famous win on Sunday night.

He said that once Turner started hitting, everyone in the dressing room became superstitious.

"That was awesome. No was moving around with all those superstitions coming into play. That's incredible. To see him come in at international stage and play an innings of this kind is phenomenal."

On personal front, Handscomb termed Australia's four-wicket victory in the fourth ODI against India as the "best match of his career", something that will give them momentum ahead of World Cup in England.

Handscomb hit his maiden ODI hundred and added 192 with Usman Khawaja to set up the platform for rookie Turner to launch a furious final assault.

"It is a lovely feeling. I have no words to describe my feeling. This was the best match of my career so far. This win will give us a great momentum for the decider and then the World Cup in England. I am just glad that I contributed in the victory," Handscomb said after the match.

On his maiden century, he said: "I am happy, I did not know I was going to play ODI again and it's funny how things change. It's nice to get opportunity to play for Australia and take it. The faith of selectors to keep me in that was nice. To get it today was pretty special."

As the dew set in, Handscomb felt that he and Khawaja could play their natural game as there wasn't much spin on offer.

"The dew definitely made it difficult for India's wrist spinners (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal). Conditions became difficult for them. They are very good bowlers but I think today, we also played them very well," he said.

During their 192-run stand, he and Khawaja didn't talk much, revealed the right-hander.

"Uzzi (Khawaja) and I didn't talk much. We just left each other to play our own games. It was a very good batting pitch. Once the dew came on, we noticed there wasn't much spin, which helped us play our natural game," he said.

Handscomb was also happy with the fact that they have been able to chase down big totals in the tour irrespective of formats.

"High scoring chase is always special. It just gives you so much competition. We chased down 189 in Bengaluru (in second T20 International) and today we proved that it wasn't a fluke," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Peter Handscomb Ashton Turner India vs Australia Big Bash League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses a press conference to announce dates for Lok Sabha elections 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
2019 Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11, results out on May 23
Ethiopian Airlines flight to Nairobi crashes, all 157 people on board dead
Gallery
Forty-seven prominent personalities, including Malayalam actor Mohanlal, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, Akali Dal leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and renowned journalist Kuldip Nayar (posthumous), were conferred the Padma awards by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. [IN PHOTO | Former foreign secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar gets the Padma Shri] (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Padma Awards ceremony in pictures: Prabhu Deva, Mohanlal, Sharath Kamal among 47 honoured by President
The ruling LDF will field six sitting MPs and six MLAs in the coming Parliament elections. On Saturday, the CPM officially brought out its list of 16 candidates, including two women. The CPI has already declared its list of four candidates with two MLAs.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: LDF announces candidates to all 20 seats in Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp