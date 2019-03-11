Home Sport Cricket

Cricket facility unveiled at city school

Viswanathan hailed KDCA’s contribution to the game, and also showered praise on Vijay Shankar, who hails from Kancheepuram.

Kasi Viswanathan inaugurates a ground in a city school on Sunday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former secretary of TNCA and CEO of Chennai Super Kings Kasi Viswanathan inaugurated a cricket ground at Lalaji Memorial Omega International School on the outskirts of the city on Sunday. The chief coach of the school is former TN captain S Vasudevan.

“The ground looks good and should help the players of Kancheepuram DCA to hone their skills. Maintaining a ground is not that easy and I hope the school puts in the required effort. There cannot be a better coach than Vasudevan for the youngsters. I am sure the boys will benefit under his tutelage,’’ said Viswanathan.

Vasudevan said that the state-of-the-art ground had a lush green outfield and a matting wicket, and is looking forward to host matches approved by TNCA and Kancheepuram District Cricket Association (KDCA),  apart from other recognised tournaments. The ground is equipped with eight practice wickets: four matting wickets, two turf wickets and two concrete wickets.

Aruna CC win

P Rakesh Kumar’s unbeaten century (111 n.o) helped Aruna Cricket Club hammer  Southern Railway Institute by seven wickets in a TNCA Second Division ‘B’  Zone league match.

Brief scores: Second Division ‘A’: Swaraj Cricket Club 278/8 in 50 ovs (A Aarif 114, Y Singh 46, S Gunaseelan 33) lost to Parry’s Sports and Recreation Club 279/4 in 48.4 ovs (A Srikrishnan 94 n.o, V Narendar 83). Sir Theagaraya Recreation Club 219/8 in 50 ovs (S Aravinthan 60, R Bishnoi 42, D Sudhan 35 n.o) lost to AG’s Office Recreation Club 220/3 in 26.1 ovs (M Ram 78 n.o, R Karthik 64 n.o, S Dinesh 34). SPIC Recreation Club 194 in 49.1 ovs (M Manokaran 77, D Karthick 43) lost to Triplicane Sports Club 195/6 in 34.2 ovs (S Nathan 47, S Kamaruddin 3/32). Second Division ‘B’: Southern Railway Institute 234/9 in 50 ovs (M Suresh 67, A Rakesh 52, H Basha 33 n.o, P Raja 3/26) lost to Aruna Cricket Club 238/3 in 49.2 ovs (P Kumar 111 n.o, A Sarathran 65).

