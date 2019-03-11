To fill an old hole, India dig new one

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

MOHALI: A pre-match poll on Twitter on Sunday featuring 65 respondents had 77% opting for Virat Kohli when asked if he or KL Rahul should bat at No 3. One need not be a cricket expert to answer this. Commonsense dictates that one should bat in the position where he has scored almost 85% of his 10,000-plus ODI runs, made 34 of his 41 centuries and become the best batsman in this format.

But then, lack of runs from Ambati Rayudu has forced this unexpected experiment. So in came Rahul after the gigantic opening stand. The captain dropped himself down the order. While it is quite selfless on Kohli’s part to cede the position which defines him, what about this move? Ha­ving an opener at No 3 is not unusual, but should it be done by displacing the team’s biggest match-winner?

For starters, this decision raises more questions instead of answering the existing ones. Playing just his 14th ODI and first in over six months, Rahul did reasonably. Twenty-six off 31 was pedestrian compared to India’s run rate, but his job was to rotate strike, which he did before feathering a late cut to the keeper. But does it mean that if he does well in the last ODI in Delhi on March 13, he will be batting at No 3 and Kohli at 4? It will be one of the most absurd decisions in the history of Indian cricket if that happens. One doesn’t sacrifice the main batsman to save another from batting in a position he is not accustomed to.

The other possibility is, have Rahul at No 3 and let him get some runs so that when the World Cup comes, he goes in at No 4 with confidence under his belt. A batsman of class wh­ose temperament can sometimes be qu­estioned, he can switch gears and play according to the situation. No 4 in conditions so favourable for batting may not always guarantee adequate number of balls. In this arrangement, Rahul spends sufficient time in the middle and drops down when the time comes.

The problem is, there is no certainty that this is the plan. Even in 2015, India had tried out Rayudu at No 3 with Kohli at No 4 in a triangular series just before the World Cup. Rayu­du failed and the team’s leading batsman was back in his customary po­s­ition. Why the world’s most reso­u­rceful team has failed to address th­is problem in four years is a question begging answers. If not anything else, it shows that development of resources in this department has not been done very efficiently.