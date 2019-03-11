WATCH | 'Next IPL will be in Pakistan': Umar Akmal trolled for hilarious goof-up

By Online Desk

Pakistani cricketer Umar Akmal has become the butt of jokes on social media after making an embarrassing gaffe while trying to promote his Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Quetta Gladiators.

The PSL has moved to Pakistan after the first 26 games were played in the UAE. Four league matches and the playoffs are to be held in Karachi, including the finals.

Supporting the move to Pakistan, Akmal took to his Twitter page to promote the team and the league through a video but mixed up the ISL and PSL in an unfortunate slip of the tongue:

Umar Akmal who recently back to Pakistan International Squad saying next IPL Pakistan pe hoga. Subhan Allah ... pic.twitter.com/DFxLX40pp0 — Rahul Majumdar (@RahulM45_) March 10, 2019

“Zaahir si baat hai Quetta ki team Karachi aayi hui hai aur hum apne home ground pe khel rahe hain, aur crowd jitna bhi support karega hamari team ko, team utna accha perform karegi. Aur crowd issi

tarike se har team ko support karega toh agla IPL sorry PSL yahin pe hoga (Our team Quetta is here in Karachi and we are playing on our home ground. More the support from the crowd, better the team

will perform. And if the crowd supports every team like this, the next IPL sorry PSL will be held here)"

Twitterati mocked the Gladiators' batsman for the goof-up.

Inke dimaag se India aur IPL dono hi nahi jaate — apun hi भगवान hai (@TheCheeky_Krati) March 10, 2019

Three matches were to be played in Lahore but have been moved to Karachi due to the India-Pakistan stand-off.