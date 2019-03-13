Home Sport Cricket

Australia vs India: Aaron Finch wins toss, opts to bat in series-decider

India made two changes bringing back Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja for KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli

Australia captain Aaron Finch along with Virat Kohli (ICC Twitter)

Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bowl in the fifth ODI against India in Delhi. 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he would have batted first had he won the toss. India made two changes bringing back Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja for KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia also made two changes with Nathan Lyon and Marcus Stoinis coming in for Jason Behrendorff and Shaun Marsh.

The series is tied at 2-2 after Australia won the last two ODIs. This is India's last ODI match before the 2019 World Cup.

Teams: 

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon

