I’m batting well, but peak is yet to come: Cheteshwar Pujara

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, VB Nest Grounds in Pudupakkam, a cricketing fa­c­­ility on the outskirts of Ch­ennai, formed the backdrop for Cheteshwar Pujara’s latest century. The Test regular, who was the main man behind India’s maiden series win in Australia more than two months ago, dropped down several grades to make his debut in the Mylapore Recreation Club (A), a TNCA League side, on Tuesday. In an interaction with select journalists after scoring 163 from 232 balls, the 31-year-old spoke on a number of issues including why he turned out for MRC and what India needs to do at the World Cup. Excerpts:

On the Australia series and the kind of confidence it has given him

The important thing is being in touch with the game. Personally I think it gave me lot of confidence. I th­ink I realised my game even better since then. There was a ph­­ase when I did not get runs in Test cricket. But that is in the past... I had a wonderful 2018 and 2019 and I wish to continue in the same vein. I played so­me matches for Saurashtra and scored some runs (Ranji). Th­ings are changing... I’m scoring runs even in the shorter format.

On why he came down to play in the TNCA league

I decided to play to get some match practice. R Ashwin told it is an important game for the team, so I decided to play. It is important to be in touch with the game. And I’m trying to monitor my workload and take things forward from here.

On whether he is playing at the peak of his career

I still think that my peak is yet to come. Obviously I’m batting well, I’m still enjoying my ga­me. But there have been some occasions when I have played some exceptional innings in domestic cricket and would like to repeat such knocks in internationals. But I would like to continue and play in the same way irrespective of the match (domestic or international).

On the kind of weapons he is planning to add to his game

Basically in Test cricket, you need to maintain the same tempo. I don’t see any reason to change my game or do anything extra personally. The success I got in shorter format now, I have to carry on, it will give me more opportunities in white ball cricket. But my priority is always Test cricket.

On what India needs to do to be successful at the World Cup

As a team, what we need to do is have the right synchronisation. I feel that if we bat and field well together, we can do well. There have been at times when our batting has clicked and the bowling has not been at the same level. In ODI cricket you have to have a good batting and bowling average, if we do that we can win matches. Good thing is our fielding has improved a lot.

On whether it’s important to maintain right-left combination at the top

Shikhar (Dhawan) and Rohit (SHarma) have been batting we­ll for India. Shikar has scored runs recently and Rohit too has been among runs recently. They are a good opening pair.

On the fragility in the middle-order:

We are trying to figure out things, I am very hopeful before the WC starts we will have a plan in place, when it comes to middle-order. But it (Australia series) is right time to experiment and try out a few players. Before the IPL starts, they will have things in mind. Once IPL ends, there will be some preparations.

On what Vijay Shankar has brought to the team

He (Vijay) is doing well. Obviously there is healthy competition among all-rounders. If he is keeps improving his batting and bowling and be consistent, he will have a bright future ahead. But it is too early to comment on how well he will do in the World Cup. It all depends upon what the team management wants.