Rohit Sharma becomes third-fastest to 8000 runs in ODIs

In the fifth ODI against Australia, Rohit got to the milestone with only Kohli and AB de Villiers getting there quicker.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma completed 8000 runs in ODI cricket during the fifth and series-deciding match against Australia on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Rohit completed the milestone in his 206th ODI appearance and is joint third fastest to the milestone along with former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

Both have taken 200 innings to reach 8000-run mark with the fastest being current India skipper Virat Kohli (175 innings) followed by South Africa great AB de Villiers (182).

Rohit scored 56 off 89 balls on the day before being stumped off Adam Zampa's delivery.

He now has 8010 runs in 206 ODIs with 22 hundreds and 41 half-centuries.

