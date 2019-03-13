Home Sport Cricket

Australia searching for pieces at the eleventh hour of WC

 It’s not often that the defending ch­­­ampions don’t find th­e­mselves among the hot favourites heading into a World Cup.

Published: 13th March 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Usman Khawaja. (Photo | AP)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It’s not often that the defending ch­­­ampions don’t find th­e­mselves among the hot favourites heading into a World Cup. Sri Lanka in England in 1999 were the last lot not li­sted as a strong contender. The 1996 triumph had come in co­mpletely different conditi­ons in the su­bcontinent and their strategy was based heavily on those. Predictably, they went out of reckoning early on.

Australia have time and ga­mes before the upcoming edition starting on May 30 to pr­o­ve they will be heavyweights in the true sense of the word this English summer. But if they don’t win in India, claims making them worthy chall­engers will sound hollow. To re­deem themselves ahead of the big event following the lo­ws in the aftermath of Sandpapergate, they need this one. Beating Pakistan in UAE will be a handy boost, but not as big as the one they can claim on Wednesday at the Ferozshah Kotla.

Keeping the series alive till the fifth match after losing the first two has been creditable, mo­re so considering both Mit­chell Starc and Josh Hazlewo­od are injured. Aaron Finch, the most experienced batsman after the suspended Steve Smith and David Warner, has got runs in only one of the fo­ur matches. That tickets for th­is match are still in demand is due to the job done by their unheralded players, capped of course by the performance of Ashton Turner in Mohali.

ALSO READ | With World Cup in mind, Usman Khawaja leaves selectors in dilemma

“It’s healthy for Australian cricket that after a lot of hard work over the last 10-12 mo­n­ths some success is coming our way,” said vice-captain Alex Carey. In 15 ODIs post the scandal in South Africa, Australia have lost 11 and won fo­ur. Winning the next one will not drastically better this record, but its significance will surely go beyond the ledger book of victories and defeats.

Even though Turner remains the talking point, Usman Khawaja, quietly, has moved up to second in the list of scorers just seven runs behind Virat Kohli with a tally of 283. Peter Handscomb has got going and Pat Cummins has proven the value of having quality in the attack by taking five wickets towards the end and preventing India from getting a bigger total in Mohali. Adam Zampa, too, has made his presence felt. Amid problems, this is a decent dose of positives.

“The group has kept impr­o­v­ing. Khawaja following up his hundred with a 90 is an example. The bowling unit has done well taking into account the conditions. We played well but lost two close games first up. Having got the rewards after that, this is a confident lot, excited to head into the last game. The momentum is with us,” said Carey, the wicketkeeper, who has contributed 20s and 30s in every game.

Hayden tips for Finch

Aaron Finch got some tips at the nets from Matthew Hayden, who is here as a TV commentator. Finch has scores of 0, 37, 93, 0 this series and has faced problems against incoming balls. Mitchell Johnson, another commentator, was also seen at the nets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India vs Australia Australian Cricket Team Aaron Finch Usman Khawaja

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp