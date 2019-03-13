Australia searching for pieces at the eleventh hour of WC

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It’s not often that the defending ch­­­ampions don’t find th­e­mselves among the hot favourites heading into a World Cup. Sri Lanka in England in 1999 were the last lot not li­sted as a strong contender. The 1996 triumph had come in co­mpletely different conditi­ons in the su­bcontinent and their strategy was based heavily on those. Predictably, they went out of reckoning early on.

Australia have time and ga­mes before the upcoming edition starting on May 30 to pr­o­ve they will be heavyweights in the true sense of the word this English summer. But if they don’t win in India, claims making them worthy chall­engers will sound hollow. To re­deem themselves ahead of the big event following the lo­ws in the aftermath of Sandpapergate, they need this one. Beating Pakistan in UAE will be a handy boost, but not as big as the one they can claim on Wednesday at the Ferozshah Kotla.

Keeping the series alive till the fifth match after losing the first two has been creditable, mo­re so considering both Mit­chell Starc and Josh Hazlewo­od are injured. Aaron Finch, the most experienced batsman after the suspended Steve Smith and David Warner, has got runs in only one of the fo­ur matches. That tickets for th­is match are still in demand is due to the job done by their unheralded players, capped of course by the performance of Ashton Turner in Mohali.

ALSO READ | With World Cup in mind, Usman Khawaja leaves selectors in dilemma

“It’s healthy for Australian cricket that after a lot of hard work over the last 10-12 mo­n­ths some success is coming our way,” said vice-captain Alex Carey. In 15 ODIs post the scandal in South Africa, Australia have lost 11 and won fo­ur. Winning the next one will not drastically better this record, but its significance will surely go beyond the ledger book of victories and defeats.

Even though Turner remains the talking point, Usman Khawaja, quietly, has moved up to second in the list of scorers just seven runs behind Virat Kohli with a tally of 283. Peter Handscomb has got going and Pat Cummins has proven the value of having quality in the attack by taking five wickets towards the end and preventing India from getting a bigger total in Mohali. Adam Zampa, too, has made his presence felt. Amid problems, this is a decent dose of positives.

“The group has kept impr­o­v­ing. Khawaja following up his hundred with a 90 is an example. The bowling unit has done well taking into account the conditions. We played well but lost two close games first up. Having got the rewards after that, this is a confident lot, excited to head into the last game. The momentum is with us,” said Carey, the wicketkeeper, who has contributed 20s and 30s in every game.

Hayden tips for Finch

Aaron Finch got some tips at the nets from Matthew Hayden, who is here as a TV commentator. Finch has scores of 0, 37, 93, 0 this series and has faced problems against incoming balls. Mitchell Johnson, another commentator, was also seen at the nets.