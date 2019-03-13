Home Sport Cricket

Usman Khawaja breaks several records in fifth ODI

The southpaw continued his stunning run as he broke records previously held by Williamson and De Villiers.

Usman Khawaja

Khawaja brought up his second ODI century in the fifth ODI | PTI

By Online Desk

Australian opener Usman Khawaja's second ODI century in the fifth ODI against India in New Delhi not only helped him continue his stunning run in the ongoing series but also broke several records, including those previously held by AB de Villiers and Kane Williamson.

Khawaja was dismissed for 100 but not before he broke Williamson's record of most runs in a five-match ODI series against India and AB de Villiers' record of most runs in a five-match ODI series against India in India. He also equalled Chris Gayle's 17-year-old of four or more fifty-plus scores against India in an ODI series.

Scores of 50, 38, 104, 91 and 100 helped him finish the series with 383 runs in five matches. In doing so, he broke AB's record of 353 runs in 2015, which was the previous record. He also broke Williamson's record of 361 against India in New Zealand in 2014.

Khawaja's century was his fourth score of fifty or more in the ODI series and that is the first time since Chris Gayle in 2002 that a batsman had four or more fifty-plus scores in an ODI series against India.

While he just fell short of David Warner's record of most runs in a five-match ODI series for Australia by three runs, he still enjoyed a record-breaking run in the ongoing ODI series, all but cementing a spot in Australia's World Cup squad.

Comments(1)

  • zamir naqash
    Amazing performer... Best of luck
    18 hours ago reply
