Home Sport Cricket

Chargesheet filed against cricketer Mohammed Shami for dowry, sexual harassment

Shami has been charged under IPC 498A (dowry harassment) and 354A (sexual harassment). 

Published: 14th March 2019 05:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami (File | AP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami was on Thursday charged with domestic violence and sexual harassment by the police here on the basis of his wife's complaint.

"A chargesheet has been filed against cricketer Mohammed Shami under section 498A (domestic violence) and 354A (Sexual harassment). The case will begin in a month," a senior officer of the Kolkata Police said.

The chargesheet was filed against the fast bowler nearly a year after his wife Hasin Jahan lodged a police complaint, levelling multiple charges against Shami and four of his family members.

However, Shami's lawyer said the police had dropped three prime charges levelled by Jahan including of rape, attempt to murder and physical assault, from the chargesheet.

News of the cricketer's marital discord became public last year when his wife Jahan, a former model, took to Facebook to accuse him of domestic violence and extra-marital affairs with a number of women.

Shami last played in the just-concluded One Day International series against Australia, where he picked five wickets in four matches.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohammed Shami sexual harassment Dowry Hasin Jahan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp