Feroz Shah Kotla scoreboard error, Cricket Australia wonders about 'new players'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: If the manual scoreboard at Feroz Shah Kotla is to be believed, a couple of new players debuted for Australia during the ODI match against India- Commins and Mexwell!

Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, maintained by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), on Wednesday displayed incorrect spellings of Australian players on its manual scoreboard during the fifth one-day international (ODI) match against India.

Pat Cummins, who returned in the squad, was spelt 'Commins', while Glenn Maxwell was written as 'Mexwell'.

Meanwhile, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner and Jhye Richardson, who all were in the playing XI, were replaced with D'Arcy Short, Andrew Tye and Jason Behrendorff on the scoreboard.

Wondering about the 'debuting' players, Cricket Australia took Twitter to ask about the identity of two Australia cricketers who were making their debuts in the deciding game.

"Couple new players debuting for the Aussies?" CA wrote.

Defending a target of 273 runs, Australia bundled out India for 237 and won the five-match series 3-2.

With the conclusion of series, India have brought the curtain down to their international season ahead of World Cup while Australia will tour UAE to play against Pakistan, Starting March 22.