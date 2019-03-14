India vs Australia: 'Men in Blue' fail model exam

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

NEW DELHI: While it is premature to think that the Indian team will board the flight for the World Cup in May with butterflies in the stomach, it can be said with some certainty that the level of confidence will not be as high as it was a few days ago. Losing a series, at home, that appeared to be in their kitty till very close to the end is bound to raise unpleasant questions. That the defeat came against a depleted side struggling to match the standards set by their predecessors will hurt.

So will the manner of it. Up 2-0 and still losing, it was just the fourth such instance in this format in a five-match series. If the pain of letting the opposition off the hook eases after a few days, looking for answers like what caused it and what the remedy is will keep the think tank busy at a time when they thought they could have relaxed without losing sleep over combination and form. Not that the search will start anew, but there will be some rethink for sure.

The lack of depth in batting should be the primary concern. For a team known to score big in conditions not favourable for bowling, this Indian line-up is thin on resources. After the top three, who made a bulk of the runs when the team was doing well, there appears to be too little. Several got chances, but none was given a long run. India can’t say with conviction who their No 4 is. Ambati Rayudu, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant... it’s a long list of trialists, with nothing to show for the experiments.It’s not something that has started troubling the team only recently. No 4 had been a problem area since the 2015 World Cup.

However, despite talks on the process of grooming players and looking ahead, nothing concrete has been done. In this series for example, total runs from this position in five matches was 56. Maybe going back to MS Dhoni come the World Cup is the way ahead. A temporary solution it might be, not the sign of a team that plans well.

It’s no secret that Hardik Pandya’s absence has upset the balance of the team. Going in with four bowlers plus Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav weakens the bowling. Dropping a batsman for the additional bowler makes the batting short on firepower. After making do with part-time bowlers in the first four games, Kohli made a brave move by bringing in the extra bowler on Wednesday. It paid dividends as India restricted Australia to 272/9 after they looked like scoring over 300. But then, the batsmen failed to do justice to the faith shown in them.

India’s good run in this format before this series was based mainly on the performance of bowlers, who either made sure that the target for batsmen was not too steep or choked the opposition by taking wickets at almost every stage of the innings when they were chasing. Other than the third and fourth matches, they fared decently in this series as well. When the team management takes stock, they will have to see how the players picked to score runs do their job.

There will also be a school saying that this setback has come at the right time, better now than in the World Cup. While it might please those believing in the law of averages, it will not hide the serious shortcomings which surfaced at a most inappropriate time. One defeat doesn’t undo the good work done over a period. This is, after all, India’s first ODI series defeat at home in four years. The ma­nner, however, should force some brainstorming at a time when the team management thought they had done it already.

Scoreboard

Australia: Khawaja c Kohli b Bhuvneshwar 100, Finch b Jadeja 27, Handscomb c Pant b Shami 52, Maxwell c Kohli b Jadeja 1, Stoinis b Bhuvneshwar 20, Turner c Jadeja b Kuldeep 20, Carey c Pant b Shami 3, Richardson (run out) 29, Cummins c & b Bhuvneshwar 15, Lyon (not out) 1. Extras (lb 1, w 3) 4. Total (9 wkts, 50 ovs) 272.

FoW: 1-76, 2-175, 3-178, 4-182, 5-210, 6-225, 7-229, 8-263, 9-272.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar 10-0-48-3, Shami 9-0-57-2, Bumrah 10-0-39-0, Kuldeep 10-0-74-1, Jadeja 10-0-45-2, Jadhav 1-0-8-0.

India: Rohit st Carey b Zampa 56, Dhawan c Carey b Cummins 12, Kohli c Carey b Stoinis 20, Pant c Turner b Lyon 16, Vijay c Khawaja b Zampa 16, Jadhav c Maxwell b Richardson 44, Jadeja st Carey b Zampa 0, Bhuvneshwar c Finch b Cummins 46, Shami c & b Richardson 3, Kuldeep b Stoinis 9, Bumrah 1 (not out). Extras (lb 6, w 8) 14. Total (all out, 50 ovs) 237.

FoW: 1-15, 2-68, 3-91, 4-120, 5-132, 6-132, 7-223, 8-223, 9-230.

Bowling: Cummins 10-1-38-2, Richardson 10-0-48-2, Stoinis 4-0-31-2, Lyon 10-1-34-1, Zampa 10-1-46-3, Maxwell 6-0-34-0.