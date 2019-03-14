Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Momentum in hand, Karnataka seek glory

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Outstanding. This word defines Karnataka’s performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season, with eleven wins in as many games. Someone has always stood for Karnataka, which has helped them so far. Rohan Kadam (62 not out, Mumbai), V Koushik (3/22, Uttar Pradesh and 4/19, Delhi), Manish Pandey (49 n.o, Vidarbha) are recent examples in the Super League stage underway in Indore.

Overall, in-form players have been instrumental to their T20 success this season. For instance, Kadam and Pandey have 476 and 331 runs under their belt. In the bowling department, V Koushik (17 wickets) and Shreyas Gopal, Vinay Kumar (both 13) have been key figures. “We have done well as a team. Everyone has chipped in at the right time. It is very important some of us chip in really well tomorrow (Thursday) as well. Those players should make it count in the final. Rohan and all have been batting very well in the tournament and it is important for us that he carries that confidence for tomorrow,” said Gopal.

Karnataka are aware of Maharashtra, who have deservedly reached the final without losing a single game in the Super League. Satyajeet Bachhav with 20 wickets and Rituraj Gaikwad (281 runs) have been their best players during their campaign. “Everyone knows it is the final, but the team, which holds the nerves better and looks to be a bit more calmer on the field, does the right things would be on the better side of the results,” added Gopal.