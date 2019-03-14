TNCA Senior Division league: Pradosh Ranjan Paul double hundred puts Grand Slam in control

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul’s unbeaten 245 and a valuable 191 from V Ganga Sridhar Raju helped Grand Slam declare at a mammoth 566/6 against TI Cycles, on the second day of the TNCA Senior Division league match, held at Murugappa Grounds here on Wednesday.The 18-year-old Pradosh’s knock was studded with 31 fours and two sixes while Raju pitched in with 20 fours. For TI Cycles, Naresh Babu V and Umang Sharma picked up two wickets each.

In reply to Grand Slam’s total, TI Cycles were placed at 195/ 2 with MUB Sriram batting on 70 and Kunal Chandela unbeaten on 90. In another match at CPT-IP Grounds, Nelson CC’s Anand Subramniam notched up an unbeaten 219 as they declared at 509/7. In reply, India Pistons were 69/2 at stumps. The day saw the third double centurion in Baba Aparajith. Representing Jolly Rovers, he scored an unbeaten on 208 off 395 deliveries against Alwarpet CC at IIT-Chemplast.

After bowling out Jolly Rovers for 418, Alwarpet were placed at 95/3 at the end of day’s play.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: MRC A 422/5 decl (K Srikar Bharat 61; R. Alexandar 3/110) vs CromBest 200/6 (Ankur Julka 63, Wilkins Victor 53 n.o; R. Ashwin 4/45). At SSN: Young Stars 287 (R Sathyanarayan 93, Adithya Ganesh 42; K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 4/60) vs MCC 107/5 (U Sasidev 40). At CPT-IP: Nelson 509/7 decl (KH Gopinath 49, Anand Subramanian 219 n.o, Robin Bist 100, Swapnil Singh 71; Prabhu 3/159) vs India Pistons 69/2 (Guru Raghavendran 34).

At TI–Murugappa: Grand Slam 566/6 decl (S Lokeshwar 70, V Ganga Sridhar Raju 191, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 245 n.o) vs TI Cycles 195/2 in 50 ovs (MUB Sriram 70 n.o, Kunal Chandela 90 n.o). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Vijay 223 & 124/3 (L Suryapprakash 60 n.o) vs Globe Trotters 120/9 (Hari Nishaanth retired hurt) (K Mukunth 38, MS Washington Sundar 49; J Kousik 4/21). At IIT–Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 418 (B Aparajith 208 n.o; R Divakar 3/86, U Mukilesh 3/66) vs Alwarpet 95/3 (Ashwin Venkataraman 38 n.o).

Dilip shines

T Dillip Kumar’s 89 helped Aththis CC get the better of IEC RC by 57 runs in a Third Division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league here on Wednesday. S Elamugil also starred for Aththis with a four-wicket haul. In the Fourth Division, CPCL lost to Lucas TVS by seven wickets.Brief scores: III Division: Aththis CC 222/7 in 30 ovs (T Dillip Kumar 89, R Ram Kumar 29, S Vinodh 27 n.o, Sachin Sudhakaran 26; DB Aravindan 4/34) bt IEC RC 165/8 in 30 ovs (Karthik Krishna 44, Aravindan 28; S Elamugil 4/40). IV Division: CPCL 147/9 in 30 ovs (A Kumar 31) lost to Lucas TVS RC 148/3 in 19.5 ovs (TSR Venkateshwara 87, M Ramesh 29).