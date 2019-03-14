Home Sport Cricket

TNCA Senior Division league: Pradosh Ranjan Paul double hundred puts Grand Slam in control

In reply to Grand Slam’s total, TI Cycles were placed at 195/ 2 with MUB Sriram batting on 70 and Kunal Chandela unbeaten on 90.

Published: 14th March 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

stumps

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pradosh  Ranjan Paul’s unbeaten 245 and a valuable 191 from V Ganga Sridhar Raju helped Grand Slam declare at a mammoth 566/6 against TI Cycles, on the second day of the TNCA Senior Division league match, held at Murugappa Grounds here on Wednesday.The 18-year-old Pradosh’s knock was studded with 31 fours and two sixes while Raju pitched in with 20 fours. For TI Cycles, Naresh Babu V and Umang Sharma picked up two wickets each. 

In reply to Grand Slam’s total, TI Cycles were placed at 195/ 2 with MUB Sriram batting on 70 and Kunal Chandela unbeaten on 90. In another match at CPT-IP Grounds, Nelson CC’s Anand Subramniam notched up an unbeaten 219 as they declared at 509/7. In reply, India Pistons were 69/2 at stumps. The day saw the third double centurion in Baba Aparajith. Representing Jolly Rovers, he scored an unbeaten on 208 off 395 deliveries against Alwarpet CC at IIT-Chemplast. 

After bowling out Jolly Rovers for 418, Alwarpet were placed at 95/3 at the end of day’s play.
Brief scores: At VB Nest: MRC A 422/5 decl (K Srikar Bharat 61; R. Alexandar 3/110) vs CromBest 200/6 (Ankur Julka 63, Wilkins Victor 53 n.o; R. Ashwin 4/45). At SSN: Young Stars 287 (R Sathyanarayan 93, Adithya Ganesh 42; K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 4/60) vs MCC 107/5 (U Sasidev 40). At CPT-IP: Nelson 509/7 decl (KH Gopinath 49, Anand Subramanian 219 n.o, Robin Bist 100, Swapnil Singh 71; Prabhu 3/159) vs India Pistons 69/2 (Guru Raghavendran 34).

At TI–Murugappa: Grand Slam 566/6 decl (S Lokeshwar 70, V Ganga Sridhar Raju 191, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 245 n.o) vs TI Cycles 195/2 in 50 ovs (MUB Sriram 70 n.o, Kunal Chandela 90 n.o). At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Vijay 223 & 124/3 (L Suryapprakash 60 n.o) vs Globe Trotters 120/9 (Hari Nishaanth retired hurt) (K Mukunth 38, MS Washington Sundar 49; J Kousik 4/21). At IIT–Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 418 (B Aparajith 208 n.o; R Divakar 3/86, U Mukilesh 3/66) vs Alwarpet 95/3 (Ashwin Venkataraman 38 n.o).

Dilip shines
T Dillip Kumar’s 89 helped Aththis CC get the better of IEC RC by 57 runs in a Third Division match of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league here on Wednesday. S Elamugil also starred for Aththis with a four-wicket haul. In the Fourth Division, CPCL lost to Lucas TVS by seven wickets.Brief scores: III Division: Aththis CC 222/7 in 30 ovs (T Dillip Kumar 89, R Ram Kumar 29, S Vinodh 27 n.o, Sachin Sudhakaran 26; DB Aravindan 4/34) bt IEC RC 165/8 in 30 ovs (Karthik Krishna 44, Aravindan 28; S Elamugil 4/40). IV Division: CPCL 147/9 in 30 ovs (A Kumar 31) lost to Lucas TVS RC 148/3 in 19.5 ovs (TSR Venkateshwara 87, M Ramesh 29).

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ganga Sridhar Raju TNCA Senior Division league match Pradosh  Ranjan Paul

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp