Home Sport Cricket

Spoken to CoA, no conflict of interest: Sourav Ganguly on Delhi Capitals role

With batting talents like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw in the Delhi ranks, this will be one of the most competitive outfits in the upcoming IPL, opines Ganguly.

Published: 14th March 2019 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Former India captain and Cricket Association of Bengal president Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said that he has taken up an advisory role with IPL franchise Delhi Capitals after consulting Committee of Administrators (CoA).

"There is absolutely no conflict of interest. I resigned from the IPL governing council earlier. I have spoken to the CoA too before committing myself to the role," Ganguly told PTI.

He has been an administrator for more than five years now but contributing in technical matters and strategy is what excites him the most.

"I am feeling very excited. Always wanted to return to cricket. You can say I am a happy man," Ganguly, who had captained KKR and now defunct Pune Warriors in the cash-rich league, said.

"Yes I was the captain of KKR. But this role is totally different from that. Playing on the field is different from providing inputs sitting in the dugout. As a captain, I also had to execute the plans on the field. But this time the onus is on the cricketers to perform."

With batting talents like Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw in the Delhi ranks, this will be one of the most competitive outfits in the upcoming IPL, opines Ganguly.

"I think Delhi is more stronger than last year. There are some brilliant talents in the franchise. Hopefully we will have a great IPL."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sourav Ganguly Delhi Capitals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp