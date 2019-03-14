Home Sport Cricket

With eye on one World Cup spot, India not to press panic button yet

Although he did not specify which one, it appears as if No 4 is the position Kolhi was referring to when he said only one area needs to be looked in­to.

Indian cricket team

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: If one expected Virat Kohli to be crestfallen and downcast after earning the dubious distinction of becoming the first India captain to lose a five-match series despite going up 2-0, he was far from it. He was quite the opposite, actually, at the post-match interaction with the media. Saying that there is no reason to press the panic button, the captain informed that other than one position, the combination of the squad for the World Cup is sorted.

“It doesn’t feel like anyth­ing off (untoward) has happened. The team had a good time before the series. We are not panicking. The support staff is not down. We lost beca­use Australia showed better composure in the pressure situations. Credit to them for pulling it off despite having a relatively inexperienced side,” said Kohli after the 35-run defeat at Kotla on Wednesday, which handed Australia a massive morale-booster ahead of the World Cup.

Although he did not specify which one, it appears as if No 4 is the position Kolhi was referring to when he said only one area needs to be looked in­to. This has become a spot of bother, as of the many pla­y­ers tried out none have been successful. “We are very clear ab­­out what we want to take to the World Cup. Except for one position, everything looks settled. We tried out a few player­s in certain positions and when you do that, you expect them to take responsibility and respond to the pressure. Going ahead, we have to do better in these pressure situations.”

Kohli made clear that the team is banking on Hardik Pandya’s recovery from injury. That the all-rounder is vital in the ODI scheme of things became evident in this series, where India struggled to find the right balance. In the first four matches, the team was a bowler short and in the decider, the batting became hollow when an extra bowler was accommodated. “It’s good that Hardik will be back. It’s been a hectic season and we are happy with the way we have played.”

With the IPL coming up and with it the concerns over injury management, Kohli said the players have been advised that they should take breaks whenever possible. “The first thing we spoke about in the dressing room was that we should just enjoy the two months of IPL and play for the joy of playing. There’s no need to invite pressure by thinking I ha­ve to do this or that. Pl­a­yers have been given the responsibi­l­ity of assessing th­e­ir conditions and co­n­s­ulting Patrick Fa­­­rhart (physio) about workload ma­na­g­e­ment when they feel the need. They should also speak to th­eir franchises and grab it if th­­ere is a window to take rest.”

Kohli also played down talks that India is among the teams to watch at the big event lined up after the IPL. “In a World Cup there are no favourites. The team that maintains intensity throughout has the best chance. England, Australia, New Zealand are strong sides. Even Pakistan can beat anybody on their day. You just have to be on your toes all the time. Even then you can come up short on a bad day.”

