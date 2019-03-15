Home Sport Cricket

Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth for IPL spot-fixing

The bench made it clear that Sreesanth will get the opportunity of being heard by the committee on the quantum of the punishment.

Published: 15th March 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 02:36 PM   |  A+A-

Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday set aside the BCCI's disciplinary committee's order imposing a life ban on former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal.

A bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph said the disciplinary committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may reconsider within three months the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth.

READ| BCCI's life ban sentence 'too harsh', S Sreesanth tells Supreme Court

The apex court also said that its verdict shall have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against the former cricketer in the Delhi High Court, where the Delhi Police has challenged a trial court's order discharging all accused, including Sreesanth, in the IPL spot-fixing case.

The bench passed this order on Sreesanth's plea challenging the decision of a division bench of the Kerala High Court which had restored the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI.

