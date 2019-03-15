Home Sport Cricket

Supreme Court appoints amicus curiae as mediator

A two-member bench consisting of Justices SA Bobde and AM Sapre also informed the parties that if any of them are not satisfied with regards to any issue, then the court will hear their concerns.

Mohammed Shami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: WITH the impasse in the BCCI continuing with regards to the implementation of Lodha panel recommendations, the Supreme Court on Thursday appointed amicus curiae PS Narasimha as mediator. His main job is to dispense off around 80 cases. 

The long-pending case which once again came up for hearing didn’t throw up any progress, but several of the old guards in the BCCI felt the new bench has been more forthcoming in hearing their concerns, especially to those which were not part of the original recommendations, but tweaked later on by the Committee of Administrators (CoA). The court also suggested that once Narasimha gains familiarity with all the cases, hearing could happen at least once a week, so that the BCCI and its state units can hold the annual general meeting at the earliest. 

While appointing Narasimha as the mediator, the two judges also restrained all the courts in India from entertaining or proceeding with any matter pertaining to the BCCI and its state units.
The state units had more reasons to smile as the court also directed Narasimha to look into the CoA’s decision to suspend funds to the state units, who have delayed implementing the reforms. The court brought up this issue after Maharashtra Cricket Association and Kerala Cricket Association in separate petitions claimed that despite being fully compliant of Lodha reforms, CoA have not released any funds to them. Now, Narasimha will direct the CoA on the way forward with regards to release of funds as the court also observed that whatever happens, “the game must move on.”

Naramsimha will also look into certain provisions in the newly approved constitution of BCCI which goes beyond the Lodha recommendations. During the hearing, Narasimha also informed the court that retired justice DK Jain and Lt General Ravi Thodge (retd) have taken charge as ombudsman and third member of the CoA respectively. 

Sreesanth verdict today

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the appeal made by former India cricketer S Sreesanth against the Kerala HC judgment, which upheld the ban imposed on him by the BCCI. After a trial court had acquitted him of spot-fixing charges made during the 2013 IPL, Kerala HC had first lifted the BCCI’s life ban. However, a two-member bench later upheld BCCI’s ban. But Sreesanth moved the apex court asking for the ban to be lifted as a trial court had cleared him of charges as there was no proof. 

Chargesheet against Shami

Kolkata Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet against  India fast bowler Mohammed Shami for alleged dowry and sexual harassment of his wife. Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had lodged a complaint against him in March last year, accusing him of torture, physical abuse, mental harassment 
and infidelity. 

