Atanu, Deepika for archery world meet 

CHENNAI : India’s recurve team for the Archery World Championships to be held in ‘s-Hertogenbosch in the Netherlands from June 10 to June 16 was selected on Friday after three days of trial at the KIIT University in Bhubaneswar.The men’s team is comp­osed of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das and Pravin Jadhav wh­ile Deepika Kumari, L Bo­mbayla Devi and Komalika Bari make up the women’s team. Bhubaneswar hosted the trials featuring the top 16 chosen from the open selection trials in January and the top eight from the senior nationals in Cuttack.

The top four archers will enter the first and third stages of the World Cup. The top three will go to the World Championships. The second stage of the World Cup will be for archers ranked from five to eight.

Madhu Vidwan and Atul Ve­rma made the cut for the fi­rst and third stages of the World Cup.

The archers for the second stage include Jagdish Choudhary, Vakil Raj Dindor, Sukhchain Singh Chaman Singh in the men’s section. The women selected were Preeti, Sakshi Shitole, Promila Daimary and Ankita Bhagat.