After 'miraculous' news, the wait begins for Sreesanth

KOCHI: Road to redemption, dying hopes rekindled, moral victory — there are several ways of looking at the Supreme Court order lifting the BCCI-imposed life ban on S Sreesanth, for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing during IPL 2013 when he was playing for Rajasthan Royals. But for now, the fast bowler just wants to enjoy the moment.

“This is a miraculous news. So let me enjoy it. It has been six long years,” Sreesanth said on Friday. There could be light at the end of the tunnel for him. The court has asked the BCCI to reconsider its stand and decide on the quantum of punishment in three months. A decision might come earlier also, considering that the Committee of Administrators (CoA) will meet on March 18 with Sreesanth’s case added to the agenda.

“In three days, I’ll get to know something and I am very optimistic. I don’t know what will be the outcome. A lot of people have been asking me what the BCCI is going to decide and what I am expecting. I am staying positive. I hope Vinod Rai sir (CoA chief) and the CoA will respect the court’s decision,” he said.

During his ban, the pacer tried his hand in films, television and even politics, but he has made it clear that he intends to return to cricket. A member of the 2007 World T20 and 2011 World Cup champion squads, he played 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is.

If BCCI lifts his ban, his first target is to return to first-class cricket and make his way into the Kerala team. “The highest punishment people get in such cases is five years and I am serving almost six years now. Everything is looking good and now it is up to me to train hard and get back to playing cricket.

“Kerala reached the Ranji Trophy semifinal and the team has a good attack and batting line-up. Sachin Baby is a very good captain. Dav Whatmore is a coach who helped Sri Lanka win the World Cup and did a great job with Bangladesh. I hope I can be a part of the team. At least I hope that I get an opportunity to play for any Ranji team.”The Supreme Court bench said the life ban on Sreesanth was too harsh and the bowler stated that he is just relieved to have it overturned.

“Since the life ban has been lifted, I have got my respect and dignity back which is most important. I have learnt a lot of things during these years. People may call it a challenging phase, but I think it was a big learning phase. When I go to the ground and play, then only I will be able to know how far I can go from here.”

Welcoming the court order, Kerala Cricket Association secretary Sreejith V Nair said, “We hope the BCCI will take an appropriate decision and limit the punishment since he has already served almost six years of suspension.”

still not in safe zone

 A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and KM Joseph said the disciplinary committee of the BCCI may reconsider, within three months, the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth.

 Sreesanth has already served almost six years of suspension.

 The apex court also said that its verdict shall have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against him in the Delhi High Court.