CSK well-stocked in all areas, says Balaji

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Former India speedster and current bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings L Balaji is confident that his team will go all out to defend their title. His confidence stems from the fact that the MS Dhoni-led side has the right blend of youth and experience in its ranks.“We have a very balanced side. Our team ticks all the boxes and all departments are well stocked. Our biggest strength is the fact that we possess great squad depth. We have the necessary resources and options in case of an injury. We are confident of defending the title,’’ Balaji told this newsaper.

CSK have a formidable batting line-up which includes the likes of Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings and skipper Dhoni. All of them can change the course of the match with their attacking brand of cricket. Plus they have all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo, both of whom can bat and bowl with equal felicity.

“Our batting is balanced with lot of depth. The good thing is that they can adapt and play any role. We have guys who can exploit the power play, marshal the middle overs and play the finishers role to the T. Adaptability is our strength,” insisted the former Tamil Nadu captain.

Their variety in terms of bowlers, in particular the spinners, is another advantage. There remains a problem of choice. “We have an experienced attack. None of them are new to the IPL. Each one understands their role and know what to do in a given situation. When you have such quality players, it can get difficult to pick the attack. The choice will depend upon conditions and opposition,’’ revealed Balaji.The three-time champions have spinners of the calibre of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner. So will there be a battle between wrist spinners and finger spinners for a place

in the team?

“I do not have a fixed mindset. Finger spinners can also deceive batsmen with flight. So they are quite handy. Wrist spinners have their own strengths. Whoever suits the team requirement will play,’’ revealed the bowler who took the first hat-trick in IPL history.Death bowling becomes a huge issue in the T20 format. Dwayne Bravo is adept at that. Who else can handle the job? “Bravo is an experienced bowler, but you should not expect him to do all the work. Supposing he has an off day, you need to have guys who can do the job. Our job is to prepare bowlers for any role.”

Few people know how MS Dhoni handles his bowlers. Some say he goes by instinct, others believe he always has a plan ready. “Sometimes both or maybe by instinct. He (Dhoni) has a good understanding of everyone’s ability and he can read the situation shrewdly. Depending upon the state of the match, he uses his bowlers. In T20s, you cannot always go by the plan prepared beforehand. You need to adapt and Dhoni, with his experience, is the best man for the job,’’ complimented Balaji.