Home Sport Cricket

CSK well-stocked in all areas, says Balaji

Former India speedster and current bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings L Balaji is confident that his team will go all out to defend their title.

Published: 16th March 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

A majority of CSK players will start training at MAC Stadium from Saturday | twitter

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Former India speedster and current bowling coach of Chennai Super Kings L Balaji is confident that his team will go all out to defend their title. His confidence stems from the fact that the MS Dhoni-led side has the right blend of youth and experience in its ranks.“We have a very balanced side. Our team ticks all the boxes and all departments are well stocked. Our biggest strength is the fact that we possess great squad depth. We have the necessary resources and options in case of an injury. We are confident of defending the title,’’ Balaji told this newsaper.

CSK have a formidable batting line-up which includes the likes of Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Billings and skipper Dhoni. All of them can change the course of the match with their attacking brand of cricket. Plus they have all-rounders like Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo, both of whom can bat and bowl with equal felicity.

“Our batting is balanced with lot of depth. The good thing is that they can adapt and play any role. We have guys who can exploit the power play, marshal the middle overs and play the finishers role to the T. Adaptability is our strength,” insisted the former Tamil Nadu captain.

Their variety in terms of bowlers, in particular the spinners, is another advantage. There remains a problem of choice. “We have an experienced attack. None of them are new to the IPL. Each one understands their role and know what to do in a given situation. When you have such quality players, it can get difficult to pick the attack. The choice will depend upon conditions and opposition,’’ revealed Balaji.The three-time champions have spinners of the calibre of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner. So will there be a battle between wrist spinners and finger spinners for a place 
in the team? 

“I do not have a fixed mindset. Finger spinners can also deceive batsmen with flight. So they are quite handy. Wrist spinners have their own strengths. Whoever suits the team requirement will play,’’ revealed the bowler who took the first hat-trick in IPL history.Death bowling becomes a huge issue in the T20 format. Dwayne Bravo is adept at that. Who else can handle the job? “Bravo is an experienced bowler, but you should not expect him to do all the work. Supposing he has an off day, you need to have guys who can do the job. Our job is to prepare bowlers for any role.”

Few people know how MS Dhoni handles his bowlers. Some say he goes by instinct, others believe he always has a plan ready. “Sometimes both or maybe by instinct. He (Dhoni) has a good understanding of everyone’s ability and he can read the situation shrewdly. Depending upon the state of the match, he uses his bowlers. In T20s, you cannot always go by the plan prepared beforehand. You need to adapt and Dhoni, with his experience, is the best man for the job,’’ complimented Balaji.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp