Falcons soar on Parthasarathy’s 7 in TNCA Division 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : S Parthasarathy’s 7/30 helped Falcon Cricket Club beat Bhimannapet Recreation Club in a third division A Zone TNCA league match on Friday. G Aravindh took the other three wickets as Falcons defended a low total of 142.Brief scores: II Division B: DSS Club 330/3 in 50 ovs (Abhinav Bali 111 n.o, KS Shahabuddin 104 n.o, S Senthil Nathan 59, S Thilak 46) bt ICF Sports Association 107 in 35.2 ovs.

Indian Overseas Bank Staff Club 275/9 in 50 ovs (D Pramod Doss 51, K Bharat Reddy 45, Andimani Ganga Pradeep 45 n.o, ND Harishankar 3/47) lost to United Friends Cricket Club T Nagar 277/6 in 49.3 ovs (T Shakthi Eshwar 75, Pranav Kumar 56 n.o, MK Siva Kumar 49, CH Jitendra Kumar 32). III Division A: Falcon Cricket Club 142 in 32.2 ovs (M Abdur Rahim 39, S Shikapdeen 6/45, Hardik Davey 3/25) bt Bhimannapet Recreation Club 134 in 41 ovs (I Syed Imran Ahmed 37 n.o, S. Parthasarathy 7/30, G Aravindh 3/31).

Reserve Bank Recreation Club 152 in 46.3 ovs (R Shri Hari 43, S Kiran Prasath 5/43, VG Deenadayalan 3/28) lost to Jupiter Sports Club 156/7 in 49 ovs (C Sarath Kumar 47, P Prabhakaran 32, AS Santhosh 32 n.o, K Kiran Kasshyap 3/27). Central United Club 148 in 48.5 ovs (S Nishanth Yadav 32, SS Pratham 5/38) lost to Sir M Ct M Old Boys 149/3 in 41.4 ovs (Pratik Jain 80 n.o, Anshul Kapoor 61). Egmore Recreation Club 161/9 in 50 ovs (Sujith Govindaraju 38, PK Midhun 3/28) bt Young Men’s Association 127 in 45.3 ovs (R Naresh 4/22, B Arvind 3/30).