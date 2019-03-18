Home Sport Cricket

BCCI agrees to work with NADA for six months

While the ICC has decided to remain compliant to the WADA directives, the BCCI had reservation on dealing with NADA.

Published: 18th March 2019 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2019 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) met ICC chairman Shashank Manohar in Mumbai on Monday and decided that the Indian board will work with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for the next six months on a trial basis.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that the board was willing to work with NADA for a period of six months, but the agency would be allowed to collect only 10 per cent samples for testing.

"The Indian board has agreed to try and work with NADA for the next six months and then decide on the road ahead.

"Trust has been an issue and that needs to be gained with quality work from the agency. The agency will collect only 10 per cent samples for testing.

"The board feels that with the 2022 Commonwealth Games in sight, India would like to field the women's team in the event at Birmingham and this is a move aimed at that direction," the source said.

While the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to remain compliant to the WADA directives, the BCCI had reservation on dealing with NADA.

ICC CEO David Richardson in February spoke on the need to get the differences between the BCCI and NADA sorted.

"We are trying to help the BCCI sort out the issue with WADA and NADA. We think cricket should be in the 2028 Olympics, but it's not going to happen unless we are a unified sport.

"At this stage, we need to convince the BCCI that it is a good thing for cricket to be in the Olympics from all aspects," he had said.

However, the BCCI officials present at the last ICC chief executive meeting had made it clear that WADA must name a different testing agency as they did not trust NADA, thanks to mistakes the agency had made.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NADA BCCI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priyanka Gandhi starts Ganga Yatra, asks people 'Itni door se kaise pehchana?'
Meet Dr Supraja Dharini who has dedicated her entire life to sea turtle conservation
Gallery
Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office.
Manohar Parrikar to MGR: Check out the list of chief ministers who died while still in office
The State Bank of India (SBI) has become the first bank in the country to offer cardless cash withdrawal through the YONO app from around 16,500 of its ATMs termed as 'YONO Cash Points' (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
SBI introduces card-free cash withdrawal from ATMs using YONO app: Here’s how to do it
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp