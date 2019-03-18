Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2019: Warrier, Cariappa added to KKR squad

The pair have been added as a replacement for the injured pace-duo Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi.

Shivam Mavi bowls during the U19 semi-final cricket World Cup match against Pakistan (File | AFP)

MUMBAI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have picked Sandeep Warrier and KC Cariappa ahead of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 23.

Warrier, who is part of Kerala in domestic cricket, has played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past. Cariappa has played for the Kings XI Punjab and KKR in previous editions of the IPL.

KKR will begin their IPL campaign with a clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on March 24.

