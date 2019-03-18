IPL 2019: Warne wisdom and return of Smith boost Rajasthan Royals

Ashok Venugopal By

NEW DELHI: Shane Warne, who helped Rajasthan Royals win the inaugural IPL, has been upbeat about the team’s chances in 2019. As the mentor of the side, he stated that the current lot has several match-winners in Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer and even Sanju Samson, other than captain Ajinkya Rahane.

They have a good bunch of Indians as well. One of them is Rahul Tripathi. An explosive batsman at the top and lower down the order, the player from Maharashtra says Warne has instilled in them a belief that all of them can be match-winners.

“The mood is upbeat. We look forward to starting on a good note and carry the momentum. We have an all-round team. Like our mentor Warne said, we have many match-winners, who can change the course of the game single-handedly,’’ said Tripathi.

Warne has been talking individually to every player and trying to lift the spirit of the team. “It is great to have a legend like Warne as mentor. He has helped us have a positive frame of mind. His inputs and vision have helped us improve our self-belief, which is important in a tournament where we play against the best cricketers in the world.”

Former Australia captain Smith joined the team on Sunday and Tripathi feels his arrival will further boost the morale of the team. “It is wonderful to have someone of the calibre and class of Smith in our ranks. He is one of the finest players in the world and all of us will benefit from his presence,” said the 27-year-old.

Tripathi is in good shape after playing his part in helping Maharashtra finish runners-up in the national T20 championship for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He made 289 runs in 10 innings with three fifties. His strike rate was 120.92.

“I am batting well. Syed Mushtaq Ali was good preparation for the IPL. I am keen to play the way I did a few seasons back in the IPL. Keen to start on a positive note and take it from there,’’ said the Maharashtra captain.

Tripathi credits Rahane for improvements in his game. “He has been a big influence. I have learnt from just watching him. He took special interest in me and gave tips to improve my shot selection, which will come in handy in the shortest format,’’ he said.