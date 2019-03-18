With World Cup looming, workload questions emerge for IPL teams

Ashim Sunam By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the advent of Indian Premier League in 2008, two 50-over World Cups have been played, in 2011 and 2015. On both occasions, the T20 gala was held after the World Cup. It is the opposite in 2019. The IPL will tentatively conclude two weeks before the World Cup kicks off in England on May 30. Hence, managing the workload of Indian players in the cash-rich league has become a topic of discussion. What should the franchises do?

The franchises spend months behind the scenes preparing for a season. They spend huge money on Indian players and giving them rest — even for one game — means weakening the team to a certain extent. Are they willing to go that way? The amount of cricket India played in the last few months, players will need rest at some point or the other to avoid exhaustion.

“If a player is saying that ‘I’m feeling fatigued and I’m feeling tired and I need a break for two games’, then so be it. That’s why you need good back-up players,” said Ashish Nehra, a member of the coaching staff of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

All teams have some tough decisions to make with regards to this. Bangalore have to deal with Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal and Umesh Yadav. Mumbai Indians have Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya. Chennai Super Kings have MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja. Almost

every team has World Cup-bound Indians.

For India to do well in the big event, they need the Kohlis, Dhonis, Bumrahs to be fresh. So if need be, players have to come forward and ask their team management for rest. Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan is of the view that their India players are fit and the management will decide if they want rest.

“They know how to take care of their fitness and their body. They will manage. We have not had any discussion on this (resting players), neither from the board, nor from our franchise. Let the question (if Dhoni asks for rest) come up, then we will discuss with them and take a call,” said Viswanathan.

Though Bangalore coach Gary Kirsten wants to be ‘reasonable’, he added that the priority has to be the T20 tournament. “It’s tough for us. We’re representing RCB here. When the tournament ends, that’s it for us. But we’ve played international cricket, we understand the demands that an international player has. We’ll be reasonable in that space. Ultimately, every player needs to know that their priority over the next 50-odd days is RCB,” said Kirsten.

The other factor of frequent travel at irregular hours from one city to another also takes its toll. With all teams playing a minimum of 14 matches, how many games can a big player afford to sit out? It is a tough call and Kohli does not want to restrict anyone.

“You cannot put a cap on (the number of matches they play). If I’m able to play 10, 12 or 15 games, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the other guy can play that many. The responsibility lies with the player. Everyone wants to play the World Cup, so people have to be smart as you don’t want to miss the big event,” said Kohli.