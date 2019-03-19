Home Sport Cricket

Jagadeesan hits century

N Jagadeesan (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: N Jagadeesan’s knock of 130 enabled Vijay CC to post a comfortable 254 for four in 90 overs against TI Cycles on the first day of a TNCA Senior Division league match at TI-Murugappa grounds. 
Promoted higher in the order, R Sai Kishore remained unbeaten on 73. Jagadeesan and Sai put on 181 runs in 57.2 overs for the fourth wicket to lay a good foundation.

Brief scores: At VB Nest: MRC A 118 in 51 ovs (W Antony Dhas 4/24, Shoaib Md Khan 3/23) vs Nelson 147/4 in 37 ovs (KH Gopinath 48, Robin Bist 37 n.o, Manan Sharma 29 n.o). At IC-Guru Nanak: Grand Slam 315/6 in 90 ovs (R Rohith 121, V Ganga Sridhar Raju 104, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan 3/46) vs MCC. At TI-Murugappa: Vijay 254/4 in 90 ovs (N Jagadeesan 130, R Sai Kishore 73 n.o) vs TI Cycles.

At CPT-IP: Alwarpet 289/6 in 93 ovs (K Vishal Vaidhya 103 n.o, U Mukilesh 70, Rajwinder Singh 3/91) vs India Pistons. At SSN: CromBest 171 in 75.5 ovs (Wilkins Victor 60, M Affan Khader 55 n.o, S Mohan Prasath 4/48) vs Young Stars 27/0 in 16 ovs. At IIT-Chemplast: Jolly Rovers 304/3 in 91 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 116, Ankeet Bawane 73 n.o, B Aparajith 68) vs Globe Trotters.

Tamil Nadu lose
Riding on C Prathyusha’s 33, Karnataka hammered Tamil Nadu by six wickets in the BCCI Elite Group A women’s under-23 one-dayers being played in Surat. Put in to bat, Tamil Nadu were all out for 91 in 42.5 overs with Monica Patel, Prathyusha and G Divya picking up two wickets each.
Brief scores: TN 91 in 42.5 ovs lost to K’taka 92/4 in 19.2 ovs (C Prathyusha 33).

