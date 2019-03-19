KSCA seeks meeting with ombudsman

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: State cricket associations have been going through a tough phase, with the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) asking them to adhere to the Lodha reforms. Some followed it ‘substantially’ while some did not.

In a list released a few months ago, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) was marked non-compliant with six other state associations. With others, these units are also not eligible for their share of the BCCI’s profits from TV rights, which was their major source of income. To end this situation, the KSCA is keen for an appointment with the newly-appointed ombudsman of the BCCI, Justice (retd) DK Jain, to discuss the matter.

“With the appointment of the new ombudsman, we (KSCA) are trying our best to meet him as soon as possible. We will request for release of subsidies, which is due for the last three years. It is about our share of the total revenue after the percentage is calculated. What the BCCI receives from the sponsorship money, it distributes among the associations. After we get the appointment (with ombudsman), we can talk about non-compliance and everything. We will put it across to him. Then he can decide it,” a KSCA official said on Monday.

The KSCA is one of the seven non-compliant state associations. Ten are partially compliant and 17 substantially compliant. As per the 10th status report submitted by CoA, the amended constitution of KSCA had deviated “in provisions related to cooling off-period, composition of Apex Council/Managing Committee and appointment of selectors.....’’