With exemptions, Indian cricketers likely to take national dope tests

CHENNAI: After resisting for a long time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally accepted to come under the National Anti-doping Agency (NADA). After a meeting between the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar in Mumbai on Monday, it was decided that the BCCI will be NADA compliant for six months. What happens after that will be decided later.

Even though the ICC wants its member nations to be under their respective anti-doping agencies, the BCCI was not. The argument was, it follows guidelines of the World Anti-doping Agency (WADA), collects urine samples of players and gets them tested at the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), which is WADA-accredited.

But with cricket’s Olympic inclusion being subject to the nations coming under their national agencies, the BCCI not complying with this was becoming a hindrance. Manohar persuaded the BCCI to change this stand, saying that only because of India, cricket’s future at the Olympics might become uncertain.

The BCCI, however, still managed to have its way in certain matters. In a to-be-finalised agreement between BCCI, NADA and ICC, it is likely to be mentioned that the board’s own mechanism of collecting samples would remain instead of NADA personnel handling the collection part. But the samples would be sent to NDTL through NADA, unlike the current practice of BCCI’s own agency sending them to NDTL.

It was also learnt that India cricketers will not come under the whereabouts clause when they are not on national duty. Under this, athletes have to disclose where they are so that they can be tested when officials want.

CSK cancel evening show

Chennai: Chennai Super Kings have cancelled a special screening of a film on the team made by Hotstar and scheduled for Tuesday due to security concerns.