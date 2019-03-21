Home Sport Cricket

Aaron Finch to bat lower once Steve Smith, David Warner return

MELBOURNE: Steve Smith and David Warner are all set to return to Australia's ODI side after serving one-year ban for ball-tampering. With skipper Aaron Finch showing inconsistency in his batting as an opener, he has agreed to demote himself down the batting order. 

Struggling with an average of 22.87 after eight innings this year, Finch said he will be fine batting at any position as far as it benefits the team, cricket.com. au reported.

Fellow opener Usman Khawaja posed a strong challenge to Finch after a terrific series against India, where he won the Man of the Series for scoring 383 runs in five matches. 

"If that means me batting at six, I'll comfortably do that. If it's at the top, three or four - it doesn't matter," Finch said.

"Personal results aren't what this side is about. I think that's what has made our improvement as dramatic and quick as it has been. If you go in just solely focused on scoring a hundred or thinking, 'if I bat at five, I'm not going to get a hundred, I don't get enough opportunity', that's not what is best."

Finch and Khawaja are expected to open in the five-match series against Pakistan that starts in Sharjah on Friday, having recently produced stands of zero, three, 76, 83 and 193 in India.

To an extent, Finch addressed his concerns in the series against India, when he scored 93 in the third ODI in Ranchi.

"Some people would have taken a bit more notice (of Australia) over the last couple of weeks," he said.

"I still feel really good with my game. my rhythm is there. There's probably been some times where you start doubting your technique. For me, it's about going back to what's worked for me in the past."

