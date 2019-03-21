Home Sport Cricket

Big Bash League: Stephen Fleming stands down as Melbourne Stars coach

His decision follows fellow former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori opting not to renew his contract with Brisbane Heat, leaving two head coach roles to be filled before the new season starts.

Published: 21st March 2019 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Melbourne Stars coach Stephen Fleming

Melbourne Stars coach Stephen Fleming has quit after four seasons in charge (Photo | Twitter@StarsBBL)

By AFP

MELBOURNE: Melbourne Stars coach Stephen Fleming has quit after four seasons in charge, having witnessed his team implode to city rivals the Renegades in this year's Big Bash League final.

The former New Zealand captain said it was time for change.

"I feel the time is right for me to step down and allow someone else to take the reins and the club forward," he said in a statement late Wednesday.

"The club is in very good shape having rebounded from last in BBL 07 to grand finalist this season."

His decision follows fellow former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori opting not to renew his contract with Brisbane Heat, leaving two head coach roles to be filled before the new season starts.

Stars president Eddie McGuire said Fleming had been "a wonderful servant".

"He has left a large footprint on the club which we will be forever grateful for," he added.

Glenn Maxwell's Stars looked on course to win the all-Melbourne BBL final last month.

Chasing 146 to win against Aaron Finch's Renegades, they were 93 without loss and cruising before losing an incredible seven wickets for 19 runs to slump to a 13-run defeat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Stephen Fleming Melbourne Stars Big Bash League Big Bash Melbourne Stars coach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp