Home Sport Cricket

ICC World Cup: Bharat Army's 8000 fans from 22 countries to converge in UK

The Bharat Army started with four fans bumping into each other throughout the 1999 World Cup in the UK.

Published: 21st March 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bharat Army. (Photo | Twitter/@thebharatarmy)

By PTI

LONDON: Bharat Army, the Indian equivalent of Barmy Army, will have nearly 8000 fans from 22 countries converge in the United Kingdom and support Virat Kohli's team in the upcoming World Cup, according to the International Cricket Council.

The Bharat Army started with four fans bumping into each other throughout the 1999 World Cup in the UK.

Since then, thanks to the four men's efforts, it has grown manifold.

It will have a presence of at least 5000-6000 fans at every India match.

"The Bharat Army has now grown from being a UK-based supporters' group to having a global presence with regional heads," Rakesh Patel, one of the founders, was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"(They) help grow our supporters' group in the UK, India, UAE, Australia, New Zealand and the USA."

Patel has been travelling the world for almost 30 years supporting India at different stadiums.

"I have hundreds of ticket stubs and match-day programmes of all the matches I've been to around the world," he said.

"Including that first match I saw live in 1990 at Trent Bridge, and Sachin's (Tendulkar) last match representing India- I followed his whole career like many Indians, so had to be in Mumbai to see his last moment."

Bharat Army Travel was set up in 2015 because of the "increasing demand of Indian cricket fans wanting to travel with us to major tournaments and series around the world'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharat Army India at Cricket World Cup India A

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp