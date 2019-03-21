Home Sport Cricket

Six in the mix: Dube for finishing touches

There were plenty of points for Royal Challengers Bangalore to ponder after failing to reach the playoffs last season.

Published: 21st March 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There were plenty of points for Royal Challengers Bangalore to ponder after failing to reach the playoffs last season. Besides poor death bowling and overdependence on AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, they also had difficulties finding a suitable finisher. Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Corey Anderson and Colin de Grandhomme were all tried, but none delivered the goods.

Going by the `5 crore that was shelled out, Shivam Dube seems to be the designated player for the Chinnaswamy Men this season. It may be his maiden IPL, but the 25-year-old is already looking at it as a part of his learning curve. “Playing for RCB is a good thing for me. It’s going to be challenging and more learning as well.”

The reason behind Dube’s lavish price tag is the name he’s made for himself in the domestic circuit with his big-hitting prowess (54 sixes in 42 games). The Mumbai all-rounder had also created a flutter on the eve of the auctions last year, smashing five maximums in one over during a Ranji Trophy clash against Baroda. That sparked a bidding war which saw Kohli’s team pip Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.

That performance could be labelled as a flash in the pan, but the southpaw’s 632 runs in that Ranji season showed that his batting had more gears than just sixth.

It may be Dube’s first foray on such a big stage. And not to mention that his preparations were constrained (he played only two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games due to a back injury). But he is confident of unleashing his “gift from God” (read “six-hitting”) while taking on the role of finisher.

“I’ve got tips from the coaches, Ashish Nehra bhai and Gary Kirsten sir, like I’m going to bat at No 6 or 7. They are thinking about me as a finisher. Playing in the middle-order, I will give it my 100 per cent.”
His prowess with the bat notwithstanding, Dube is also a useful medium-pacer. With the odd slower ball and a decent yorker, he is capable of bowling during various stages of the innings. Though his T20 figures may not make for pretty reading (14 scalps in 15 games at an economy of 8.86), he does have a 7/53 to his name in the nine first-class matches he’s played.

“I’m a proper all-rounder who can compete with both batsmen and bowlers. It’s always difficult being one. You need to maintain your fitness throughout. I’m working hard on that.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp