Six in the mix: Dube for finishing touches

Ashim Sunam

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There were plenty of points for Royal Challengers Bangalore to ponder after failing to reach the playoffs last season. Besides poor death bowling and overdependence on AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli, they also had difficulties finding a suitable finisher. Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Corey Anderson and Colin de Grandhomme were all tried, but none delivered the goods.

Going by the `5 crore that was shelled out, Shivam Dube seems to be the designated player for the Chinnaswamy Men this season. It may be his maiden IPL, but the 25-year-old is already looking at it as a part of his learning curve. “Playing for RCB is a good thing for me. It’s going to be challenging and more learning as well.”

The reason behind Dube’s lavish price tag is the name he’s made for himself in the domestic circuit with his big-hitting prowess (54 sixes in 42 games). The Mumbai all-rounder had also created a flutter on the eve of the auctions last year, smashing five maximums in one over during a Ranji Trophy clash against Baroda. That sparked a bidding war which saw Kohli’s team pip Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.

That performance could be labelled as a flash in the pan, but the southpaw’s 632 runs in that Ranji season showed that his batting had more gears than just sixth.

It may be Dube’s first foray on such a big stage. And not to mention that his preparations were constrained (he played only two Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games due to a back injury). But he is confident of unleashing his “gift from God” (read “six-hitting”) while taking on the role of finisher.

“I’ve got tips from the coaches, Ashish Nehra bhai and Gary Kirsten sir, like I’m going to bat at No 6 or 7. They are thinking about me as a finisher. Playing in the middle-order, I will give it my 100 per cent.”

His prowess with the bat notwithstanding, Dube is also a useful medium-pacer. With the odd slower ball and a decent yorker, he is capable of bowling during various stages of the innings. Though his T20 figures may not make for pretty reading (14 scalps in 15 games at an economy of 8.86), he does have a 7/53 to his name in the nine first-class matches he’s played.

“I’m a proper all-rounder who can compete with both batsmen and bowlers. It’s always difficult being one. You need to maintain your fitness throughout. I’m working hard on that.”