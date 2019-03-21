Home Sport Cricket

World Cup tickets back on sale

LONDON: The tickets of the World Cup beginning on May 30 were Thursday back on sale across all teams and venues, giving another chance for the cricket fans who missed out the first time around to buy them.

The tickets will go on general sale on a first-come, first-served basis from 10am GMT Thursday via the Official Ticketing Website.

"Interest in tickets for the tournament has been unprecedented with over 3 million ticket applications for approximately 800,000 tickets so far, from 148 countries across six continents.

Tickets were bought as far and wide as Madagascar and Mexico which shows the truly global appeal of the World Cup," the organisers said in a release.

"Fans that missed out will have the chance to secure tickets immediately. Tickets across all teams and venues are included, with limited numbers for some of the most exclusive matches, such as those featuring hosts England, in addition to popular competing nations such as India, Pakistan and Australia," the release added.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director Steve Elworthy, said: "With the World Cup just around the corner, we are delighted to be able to put remaining and returned tickets on sale, giving fans the opportunity to secure a seat at the tournament, especially those who missed out first time around.

Tickets for all venues and teams are available and we would urge fans to be quick for the most sought after matches.

"We will be re-opening the Resale Platform soon for fans that wish to sell their tickets in a safe and secure way. Hospitality packages for all venues are still available for those looking to experience the best each venue has to offer."

Ticket buyers have been warned to only buy tickets from official ticket sellers.

CWC19 is continually monitoring illegal ticket resale activity and will act to cancel tickets offered for sale on unofficial third-party websites.

