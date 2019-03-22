Shirts with names and numbers for India starting from WI series

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 87 years after making their Test debut against England at the historic Lord’s in London, India will add a new chapter to their Test history when they take on hosts West Indies in a two-match series in August this year. Skipper Virat Kohli and his team will become the first set of Indian players to wear shirts with names and numbers on the back.

The honour of sporting names and numbers on whites for the first time in the history of Test cricket will go to England and Australia during the Ashes, which begins in Edgbaston on August 1.

The Indian team will head straight to the Caribbean islands after the World Cup ends in July. They will be playing 3 ODIs and as many T20Is before the two-match Test series.

Both the Ashes and the India-West Indies series will be played under the banner of the International Cricket Council’s new World Test Championship (WTC). The ICC is set to introduce names and numbers on whites as a part of this championship.

“The (proposal to have) names and numbers on the back of Test shirts has already been approved by the ICC’s Chief Executive Committee as part of the WTC which gets underway on August 1 with the Ashes,” Claire Furlong, ICC general manager (Strategic Communications) told TNIE.

“India’s Test series against West Indies is scheduled to start after August 1 and so the Ashes will be the first series in the WTC,” Claire added. The ICC general manager said that the proposal will be applicable to all WTC matches and could even extend to matches outside the tournament if the teams involved desire so.

The top nine Test playing nations will compete for points over a two-year cycle in the WTC before the final, scheduled in 2021. The move to have names and numbers on whites was apparently made to make the players easily identifiable on the field. Test cricket has been played in plain whites ever since the first contest between Australia and England in Melbourne in 1877.