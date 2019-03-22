Home Sport Cricket

Surrey batsman Will Jacks smashes 25-ball hundred in a T10 game

Published: 22nd March 2019

By ANI

DUBAI: Former England U-19 batsman Will Jacks smashed a 25-ball hundred on Thursday during a pre-season T10 match for Surrey against Lancashire in Dubai.

The batsman swiftly moved on from 62 to 98 by smashing six sixes in an over. Jacks reached the score of 98 in just 22 balls, but the batsman played two dot balls before bringing up his century.

"From the first ball I just tried to play my shots, after the first few overs my intention was to try and hit every ball for six, and I think after four sixes I thought, 'I could hit six sixes here'. I had never done it before and it was nice to do that and something I will cherish," International Cricket Council quoted Jacks as saying.

This knock by the batsman enabled the team to post 176 runs on the board and the score proved too much for Lancashire as they lost the match by 95 runs.

The match between Surrey and Lancashire was a pre-season fixture for both the teams, who are gearing up for the county season, which begins next month

Surrey

