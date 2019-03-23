Home Sport Cricket

Look what we did in India if you think we are underdogs: Australia captain Aaron Finch

The recent ODI series against the top-ranked Indian side saw the resurgence of Australia as they fought back from 0-2 down to clinch the series.

Published: 23rd March 2019 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Aaron Finch

Australia cricket team captain Aaron Finch (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Australia's recent ODI series triumph over world no.1 India shows that the five-time champions are no underdogs going into the World Cup, said skipper Aaron Finch, insisting that his team is capable of lifting the coveted trophy.

"People no doubt have taken notice (of the India series win)," said Finch referring to Australia's come-from-behind 3-2 win over hosts India in the five-match ODI series earlier this month.

"Australia are probably never true underdogs in a world tournament. I think our record suggests that. Regardless of form, you go into the tournament (knowing) Australia have a great ability to play well in big tournaments.

"(We are) slightly underdogs but I think some people would have taken a bit more notice over the last couple of weeks."

The ODI series saw the resurgence of Australia as they fought back from 0-2 down to clinch the series.

Many Australian players also marked their return to form during the series with Usman Khawaja staking claim for an opening slot at the World Cup, starting May 30 in UK, by hitting two centuries and Finch, who has been going through an extended lean patch, scoring a 93 in Ranchi.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell and Peter Handscomb also dished out splendid performances as the selectors decided to retain the same squad for their ongoing series in the UAE against Pakistan.

 

