67 days to go: When Allan Lamb snatched victory from the jaws of defeat

Getting quick runs isn't easy and getting them in death overs while chasing is certainly the hardest task in cricket. Dinesh Karthik is still known for his heroics in the Nidahas Trophy where he helped India win, chasing down an almost impossible target in death overs.

England's Allan Lamb played a similar match-winning innings against the mighty Windies during 1987

World Cup.

It was the second match of the tournament played at Gujranwala, Pakistan and it got underway with England skipper Mike Gatting and inviting the Windies to bat first. West Indies were 8/1 before the top order stabilized and contributed to reach 243/7 in 50 overs.

Interestingly, in the innings, all the batsmen were either bowled or run out with Richie Richardson being

the highest contributor to the Windies total with 53 runs.

The Windies were going very slow before a late flourish saw them hit 92 runs in the last 10 overs. Gus Logie and Roger Harper hit quick runs and made a mockery of English bowling. Derek Pringle was taken for 83 runs in his 10 overs, while offie John Emburey restricted the run -flow by giving away just 22 runs off his 10 overs.

Chasing a competitive target, England lost Chris Broad early, before Graham Gooch and Mike Gatting forged a 48-run partnership for the third-wicket.

England lost four wickets for 33 runs with Carl Hooper claiming three of them as he cleaned up Gatting and had Gooch caught behind by Jeff Dujon.

Allan Lamb was left with 113 runs to get and just the tailenders to partner him. Lamb's brilliance was

supported by Emburey who smashed the Windies bowlers to get 22 runs off 15 balls but after his wicket, the pressure got on England with 82 to get off 54 deliveries and three wickets left.

He was joined by Phil DeFreitas who played the second fiddle as Lamb kept the scoring rate high carving five fours and hammering a maximum during his innings. He kept finding the gap to gather all the runs he could during his all-important innings that changed the course of the game. DeFreitas scored 23 off 21 and was the last man to go with the score on 209-8.

Paceman Neil Foster joined him as they required 35 from three overs. Courtney Walsh had the ball and English batsmen led by Lamb struck 15 runs in the over. The penultimate over was bowled by Patrick Patterson and he bowled the perfect over for Windies to choke the Englishmen giving away just 6 runs.

With 14 needed in the last over, Walsh bowled four wides and a no-ball under pressure to make the job easy for the English batsmen. He then bowled a juicy full-toss which Foster dispatched for four to script a famous victory for England.

Lamb with 67 off 68 balls, was the primary craftsman of the chase and with such a demanding innings he was left dehydrated at the end of it. Liquids and cold water on his body revived him after the game.