ICC T20I rankings: KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav retain No 5 spots

By ANI

DUBAI: KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav on Monday consolidated their number five spots for the batsmen and bowlers, respectively, in the updated ICC T20I player rankings.

Rahul with 726 points maintained his position in the list led by Pakistan's Babar Azam with 885 points, followed by Colin Munro (825) of New Zealand, Glenn Maxwell (815) and Aaron Finch (782), both of Australia.

Reeza Hendricks attained his career-best position after South Africa's 3-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka. He has advanced 26 slots to 15th position after scoring 139 runs in the series, including two half-centuries.

In the bowlers' list, Kuldeep with 699 points continues to sit at the fifth spot in the list led by Rashid Khan (780) of Afghanistan. The number two, three and four have been sustained by Shadab Khan (720) of Pakistan, England's Adil Rashid (709) and Imad Wasim (705) of Pakistan.

South Africa pacer Andile Phehlukwayo gained career-best as he moved up 14 slots to 10th position after taking seven wickets in two matches against Sri Lanka, including a haul of four for 24.

In team rankings, Pakistan continue to top the list with India, England, Australia and South Africa completing the top five.