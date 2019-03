TNCA Senior Division league: Rajkumar shines for Alwarpet CC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Medium-pacer R Rajkumar’s 7/32 helped Alwarpet CC bundle out Young Stars for 148 in 53 overs on the first day of the TNCA Senior Division league at SSN college grounds. In reply, Alwarpet CC were reeling at 72/6 at stumps with R Rohit picking up four wickets.

Brief scores: At IC-Guru Nanak: Vijay 170 in 53.1 ovs (M Shahrukh Khan 59, S Abishiek 62, M Abhinav 5/51) vs Grand Slam 107/3 in 34 ovs. At IIT-Chemplast: Nelson 160 in 51.5 ovs (Shoaib Md Khan 34, KH Gopinath 26, R Sonu Yadav 3/28, L Kiran Akash 3/51) vs Jolly Rovers 102/2 in 32.2 ovs (M Kaushik Gandhi 50, Smit K Patel 46).

At SSN: Young Stars 148 in 53 ovs (U Vishal 56, R Rajkumar 7/32) vs Alwarpet 72/6 in 26 ovs (Jiwan Jot Singh 28, R Rohit 4/21). TI-Murugappa: CromBest 296/5 in 90 ovs (Kaushik U Ram 45, Vignesh S Iyer 48, S Ganesh 35, Wilkins Victor 116, M Affan Khader 35 n.o) vs TI Cycles. At MRF-Pachaiyappa’s: Globe Trotters 345/8 in 90 ovs (S Aniruda 67, K Mukunth 40, Sumant Jain 26, Y Venugopal Rao 37, K Shri Vasudeva Das 48, S Radhakrishnan 58, M Silambarasan 3/77, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi 3/96) vs MRC ‘A’. At CPT-IP: MCC 282/2 in 90 ovs (R Nilesh Subramanian 126 batting, S Suresh Kumar 114) vs India Pistons.

Tamil Nadu lose

Riding on Louisa Dash’s 4 for 28, Odisha CA thrashed Tamil Nadu by 74 runs in the BCCI women’s Elite Group A U-23 one-dayers, being played in Surat. S Anusha made 71 for TN.

Brief scores: Odisha 200/4 in 50 ovs (Anjali singh 35, Poonam Nayak 58 n.o, Sushree Dibyadarshini 48) bt TN 126 in 44.1 ovs (S Anusha 71, Louisa Dash 4/28, Indrani Chhatria 3/19).