Home Sport Cricket

Don't panic says Sarfaraz after Pakistan's consecutive defeats against Australia

Sarfaraz recently led the Quetta Gladiators to Pakistan Super League title victory

Published: 26th March 2019 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed | AP

By PTI

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed says there is no need to panic despite national's side's consecutive defeats against Australia in the ODI series since they still have a lot of time to prepare and re-jig plans for the World Cup.

Pakistan are trailing the five-match series 0-2 after losing both the matches by eight wickets. Sarfaraz and five other players have been rested from the ODIs in the UAE.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf has also being sent back home after the second match on Sunday to take rest before the World Cup.

Sarfaraz recently led the Quetta Gladiators to Pakistan Super League title victory and he said it has come at the right time.

"The World Cup is a tough competition because of the format this time but we have done our preparations and we will have time to finalise our plans when we go to England and also play the ODI series against England and some practice games as well," said Sarfaraz.

The skipper on Saturday wore a Pakistan Army uniform to celebrate the Gladiators title win at a special ceremony organised by the Baluchistan government.

Indian cricketers had sported camouflage army caps during the recent ODI series against Australia as a mark of respect for CRPF personnel who were killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australia Vs Pakistan Pakistan cricket Sarfraz Ahmed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp