Home Sport Cricket

Aaron Finch misses record hundred as Australia post 266-6 in third ODI

Finch fell 10 short of becoming the first Australian to score three hundreds in as many ODIs.

Published: 27th March 2019 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Finch, who scored 116 and 153 not out, scored 90 in the third ODI | Twitter@ICC

By AFP

ABU DHABI: Skipper Aaron Finch fell 10 short of his third consecutive hundred but still took Australia to 266-6 in the third one-day international against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The right-handed opener scored 90 off 136 balls with five boundaries and a six to anchor Australia -- who won the toss and opted to bat -- after light rain delayed the start by 15 minutes at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Finch, who scored 116 and 153 not out in Australia's eight-wicket wins in the first two matches -- could have been the first Australian to score three hundreds in as many ODIs.

Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara holds the record of most successive hundreds with four while nine other batsmen (none from Australia) have struck three consecutive hundreds in ODI cricket.

ALSO READ | Don't panic says Sarfaraz after Pakistan's consecutive defeats against Australia

Glenn Maxwell (55-ball 71 with eight boundaries and a six) gave the total its final touches.

Finch holed out to leg-spinner Yasir Shah in the 42nd over but he had once again built the innings.

Australia started shakily and lost opener Usman Khawaja off just the fifth ball, bowled for nought by Usman Shinwari.

Junaid Khan dismissed Shaun Marsh for 14 to leave Australia struggling at 20-2 but Finch added 84 for the third wicket with Peter Handscomb (43-ball 47 with six boundaries) to help his team recover.

Finch added another 36 with Marcus Stoinis (10) and 48 for the fifth wicket with Maxwell.

Maxwell and Alex Carey (25 not out) put on quick 61 for the sixth wicket as Australia hit 90 in the last 10 overs.  

Australia, who lead the five-match series 2-0, brought in fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Jason Behrendorff to replace injured Jhye Richardson and Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Pakistan included Shinwari and Junaid in place of Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Abbas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan vs Australia Australia cricket Aaron Finch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RCB vs MI Preview: Can Virat Kohli challenge Rohit Sharma's Indians?
The residence of JD(S) leader & Karnataka Minor Irrigation Minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
I-T raids at residence of Karnataka minister CS Puttaraju in Mandya
Gallery
The head of the United Nations World Food Program says many survivors of the cyclone in central Mozambique will need help for at least the next six to 12 months to get back on their feet. (Photo | AP)
Mozambique Cyclone: UN estimates survivors could need help for a year
New-blooming Gliricidia flowers are not only attracting tourists but also bees to Cubbon Park in Bangalore. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
The week in pics: Summer, elections and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp