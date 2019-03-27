Home Sport Cricket

Australian Test cricketer Bruce Yardley passes away aged 71

He played 33 Test matches and took 126 wickets in a Test career spanning five years from 1978. The right-handed batsman scored 978 runs with a highest of 74 runs in 54 innings.

Published: 27th March 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

Bruce Yardley with Andrew Symonds. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

Former Australian cricketer Bruce Yardley died aged 71 after a long battle with cancer.

The West Australian was a medium pacer initially before switching to off-spin bowling. He also featured in seven ODIs for Australia. 

He held the record for the quickest half-century by an Australian in Test cricket which was eclipsed after 38 years by David Warner in 2017.

Yardley has also coached the Sri Lankan national side in the 1990s. He claimed 344 wickets in 105 first-class matches with a best of 7/44.

Bruce Yardley Australian Test Player

